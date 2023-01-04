UGC-Chief urges central universities to make CUET mandatory for PG Admissions

The undergraduate admission process at major central universities and colleges had undergone a radical change last year with the introduction of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and the adoption of the new education policy.

Now, the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chief M Jagadish Kumar has urged all central universities to start adopting the Common University entrance test (CUET) for postgraduate programs from the next academic year. Until now, various varsities in the country had the option to adopt the entrance test for their postgraduate programs, the Indian Express reported.

Kumar while addressing officials said that the introduction of the common entrance test has provided a comprehensive opportunity to candidates from different parts of the country. He further affirmed that CUET-PG will also help in establishing better connections with the participating and central universities. He further stated that the National Testing Agency would be conducting the examinations.

The examinations for the postgraduate programs will be held from June to 10, 2023. The results of the test would be declared in July. Last year, the examinations were carried out from September 1 to 12 and the results were declared within 15 days from the last day of the exam.

According to the UGC Chief joining the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate programs would help Universities get an increased number of students from across the country who can want to pursue higher education at the best universities in the country. He also urged the central universities to use the results of the test for the admission process of postgraduate programs.

Delhi University will start implementing the new entrance test for postgraduate programs as well in the coming academic year. The university’s executive council had on December 8 decided that the entrance test will be used for the admission process of all the postgraduate programs.