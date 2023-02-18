UGC chairman urges governors, CMs to promote teaching -learning in mother tongues

University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has written a letter to all governors and chief ministers and urged them to encourage the teaching-learning processes and textbooks in their mother tongue in higher education institutions, according to an official statement.

Teaching through Indian languages is a key area of focus of the National Education Policy 2020. The policy emphasises the importance of teaching and teaching materials in the mother tongue, Kumar, said in a letter to all governors and chief ministers.

In a letter, the UGC chairman expressed concern about the unavailability of textbooks and study materials in local languages for various Higher Education, Science, Commerce, and Professional courses. The Chairman stated that this issue needs to be addressed as a priority to fulfil the goal of providing quality education in the mother tongue medium, as recommended in NEP 2020.

Therefore, the Chairman suggested that producing textbooks in the mother tongue or local language should be the first step towards achieving this goal. “We seek your kind indulgence in this matter and request you kindly motivate and encourage higher education institutions in your state” Kumar said in a letter.

The UGC Chairman made an additional request to the governors and chief ministers to advise Higher Education Institutions to create a list of textbooks, reference materials, and study resources that are not accessible in the local language and also urged them to identify scholars who can write or translate the textbooks in their mother tongue.