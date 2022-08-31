UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar appointed as interim head of AICTE

University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman, Jagadesh Kumar has been appointed as the interim head of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Kumar will take charge as the acting head of AICTE from September 1 as the the current chairperson, Anil Sahasrabudhe will retire on Thursday.

The appointment was announced by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, in an order issued August 29. “While the appointment of a regular chairman, AICTE is under progress, approval of Education Minister is conveyed to entrust the additional charge of chairman AICTE temporarily to professor M Jagadesh Kumar, chairman, University Grants Commission till the appointment of a regular chairman, AICTE or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the order read.

The order mentioned that Anil Sahasrabudhe would be on attaining 65 years and would be relieved of his duties on September 1, 2022. “Consequent upon attaining the age of 65 years, .Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, chairman, AICTE shall be relieved of his duties as chairman, AICTE with effect from 01.09.2022,” the order stated.

M Jagadesh Kumar assumed office as the chairman of UGC India on February 4, 2022. Prior to that, Kumar was working as the vice chancellor, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), from 2016 till 2022. Kumar is an Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Madras alumnus. He is also a professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Delhi.

On the other hand, professor Anil Sahasrabudhe assumed office as the chairperson o AICTE in 2015. He also teaches at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, as professor of Mechanical Engineering. According to the official website of AICTE, Anil D Sahasrabudhe graduated from BVB College of Engineering and Technology, Hubli which is affiliated to Karnataka University. He obtained a master’s degree and doctorate from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.

