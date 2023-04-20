UGC Chairman asks Universities to allow students write examinations in local languages

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) to allow university students to write examinations in local languages even if the programme is offered in English medium.

In a letter to Vice Chancellors of all Universities in India, UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said, “The Commission requests that students in your University be allowed to write the answers in local languages in examinations even if the programme is offered in English medium, and promote translation of original writing in local languages and use local language in the teaching-learning process at universities.”

The UGC Chairman in his letter further mentioned that it is necessary to strengthen the efforts of supporting the teaching-learning process in the mother tongue and local languages.

“Higher education institutions play an important role in preparing textbooks and supporting the teaching-learning process in mother tongue/local languages. It is necessary to strengthen these efforts and promote such initiatives as writing textbooks in the mother tongue/local languages and encouraging their use in teaching, including translating standard books from other languages,” it said.

He also mentioned that the promotion and use of Indian languages in education are crucial areas of focus in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. “The policy emphasizes the importance of teaching and instruction in mother languages,” it said.

Furthermore, the UGC Chairman stated that if learning teaching and assessment are done in local languages it will enhance the Gross Enrollment ratio (GER) in the country. “It will significantly strengthen the efforts of achieving the envisioned target of enhancing the GER in higher education from 27 per cent to 50 per cent by 2035,” it said.

With inputs from ANI