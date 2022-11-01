UGC urges varsities to observe  Dec 11 as ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav’  to promote Indian languages

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has instructed all the higher educational institutions to observe a Bharatiya Bhasha Divas’ on December 11 every year in order to celebrate language harmony and promote Indian languages, as per an official statement.

According to officials, the move came after recommendations of a committee constituted by the ministry of education previous year to emphasise the importance of Indian languages.

“There is a need to create ‘language harmony’, to develop a conducive environment for learning more and more Indian languages apart from mastering one’s own mother tongue, and an attitude and aptitude to love and enjoy the ‘neighbouring language’. Learning/speaking another Indian language should be made a fashion/matter of joy and cherishing experience,” the official statement read.

