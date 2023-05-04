UGC asks central universities to use CU-Chayan portal for future recruitments

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all Central Universities to use its recently launched CU-Chayan portal for recruitments in the future. Central Universities can use the portal using the link https://curec.samarth.ac.in. Furthermore, Central Universities may also give CU Chayan Portal link in their advertisements on the University home page and/or in the print medium, a letter by UGC said.

UGC launched the CU-Chayan portal on May 2, 2023 as a unified recruitment portal, designed and developed specifically for Central Universities. The portal provides a common platform for listing vacancies/advertisements/jobs across all the Central Universities.

Also Read: J&K Board recommends plan proposals worth Rs 1,669 crore under Samagra Shiksha scheme

The portal makes the recruitment process completely online starting from inviting applications to screening the applications with the provision of sending alerts in runtime to all the users of the portal. UGC has developed this portal to create an enabling environment for both universities and the applicants with universities driving all the stages of the recruitment process independently, as is being done at present in the respective university, the letter further said.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn