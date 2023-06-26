UGC asks all higher education institutes to submit ‘action taken report’ on prevention of caste based discrimination by June 30

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to submit an ‘Action Taken Report’ for the years 2021-22 and 2022-2023 on prevention of caste based discrimination by no later than June 30. According to the government data, 103 students from premier educational institutes such as IIT, IIMs, NITs, AIIMs, and central universities have died by suicide in the past five years since 2018. Caste based discrimination reportedly has been a contributing factor in several of these cases.

Universities and institutions have been asked to provide data on the establishment of a dedicated committee to address complaints, the development of a webpage where grievances can be lodged, and the maintenance of a complaint register in compliance with UGC’s recently notified ‘Redressal of Grievances of Students Regulations 2023’.

UGC has further asked universities and institutions to provide information on the number of complaints received and successfully resolved over the past one year and if any reports of self-harm or suicidal tendencies have been brought to light and their corresponding figures.

Furthermore, institutes have also been directed to provide details of action taken in case of incidents involving officials or faculty members in caste discrimination. The affiliated colleges will also have to submit this information to the UGC while clearly outlining the type of instructions issued to the college by the parent university or institute.

Meanwhile, UGC has also requested HEIs to submit details regarding compliance of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 through online mode on SAKSHAM and the UAMP portals for the year 2022-23, at the earliest.