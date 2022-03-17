UGC amends guidelines on higher education proposes PhD after UG degree or one year masters

Students completing 4 years of UG course with research with minimum CGPA of 7.5 will be eligible for PhD admission.

UGC has released the curricular framework and credit system for the four-year UG programmes with major restructuring in the higher education system. The recent guidelines emphasises on flexibility of program choosing with creative combination of disciplines and holistic-multidisciplinary courses for students with ‘no hard separations between art and sciences, curricular and extracurricular activities, vocational and academic streams, and extensive use of technologies in teaching-learning process with increased access to Divyang students.

As per the new higher education structure, UG degree programs will be of either 3 or 4-year duration, with multiple entry and exit points and reentry options within this period. The program will be awarded with certificates at each exit point, which includes certificate after completing one year in the chosen fields of study, or, a diploma after 2 years, or a bachelor’s degree after completing 3-year or, bachelor’s degree with honours or research after completion of 4-years in the field of study.

For masters programs, there will be a 2-year master’s degree programme with the second year devoted entirely to research for students who have completed the 3-year bachelor’s degree programme, or a 1 year masters program for those who have completed 4 years of UG programs with research.

The draft guideline also says that students completing 4 years of UG course with research with minimum CGPA of 7.5 will be eligible for PhD admission. However, students completing 1 years in masters after 4 years in UG program, with an aggregate score of 55 percent, can also take admission in PhD programs.

In addition, an academic credit system shall be implemented in the new educational system, the guideline suggests. The credit system will provide flexibility to students to move from one disciplinary area of study to another, or from one institution to another, within the duration of study by securing the required credits in the chosen disciplines, facilitating multiple entry and exit options. It will also enhance the multidisciplinary nature of education and facilitate switching to alternative modes of learning.

As per the framework of UGC, a semester consists of 90 working days and an academic year is divided into two semesters with 40 hours working time in each week. A summer term of eight weeks may be offered whose course schedule may be decided by the respective institutions.

Internship or apprenticeship can be carried out during the summer term, for students who opt for exit after two or four semesters of study.

The commission also proposes to include credit-based courses in areas of community engagement and service, environmental education, and value-based education. Global citizenship education and education for sustainable development will also be an integral part of course structure. Provisions for research and internship opportunities for students at local industry and business are also given in the guideline.

UGC also invites suggestions or feedback from all stakeholders on the draft framework by April 04, 2022.

Read Also: UGC draft guidelines for PhD admissions, invites suggestions by March 31, 2022