UGC allows another six months extension for M Phil or PhD thesis submission

University Grants Commission (UGC) has allowed universities and higher educational institutions to give another extension for M Phil or PhD thesis submission of up to six months beyond 30 June on case-to-case basis after reviewing work of a student’s work..

The extension has been granted in view of the study time lost due to Covid-19.

The first extension was granted in June, 2020 and extended further every six months due to prevailing the Covid-19 situation.

“The UGC has approved that an extension of up to six months beyond June 30 may be given to MPhil and PhD students for thesis submission by their respective higher educational institutions on case-to-case basis based on the review of the students’ work by the Research Advisory Committee and on recommendation of the supervisor and head of department,” the UGC official said.

With inputs from PTI.

