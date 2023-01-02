UG Entrance Exams 2023: A detailed schedule for JEE, CUET, & NEET among other exams

The NTA has released the schedule of various entrance examinations. Check all important dates for entrance exams such as NEET, JEE, WBJEE, KEAM, BITSAT, and more. Some of the exam dates are out while some of the dates are tentative..

Exam: JEE Main

Registration for JEE Mains started on December 15, 2022, and ends on January 12, 2023, for Session 1. Session 2 it starts on February 7 and ends on March 7, 2023. Exam dates for these two sessions are January 24-31, 2023 and April 6-12, 2023 respectively. The result is expected on February 10, 2023

Exam: JEE Advanced

The registration process starts on April 30 and ends on May 4, 2023. Admit cards will be released by May 29. The examination will be conducted on June 4, 2023, and results are expected by June 18, 2023.

Exam: CUET

The registration process starts on February 2023 and will continue till the fourth week of March. The admit card releases in the third week of April. Exams will be conducted between May 21 to 31, 2023. Results are expected by the fourth week of July 2023.

Exam: WBJEE

The registration process starts on December 23, 2022, and continues till January 20, 2023. Admit cards will be released on April 20 and exams will be held on April 30, 2023. The final scores are expected on June 15, 2023 (tentative)

Exam: BITSAT

Registration will start on the second week of February and continue for a month till May 2023. Admit cards will be released on the first week of June of 2023 while the exam will be conducted tentatively on the third week of June 2023. Results are expected by July 2023

Exam: KEAM

Registration will start on the first week of February 2023 and admit cards will be released on the second week of April 2023. The exams will be conducted on the last week of April, 2023. Results are expected on the last week of May 2023

Exam: VITEEE

The registration started on November 11, 2022, and will continue till March 31, 2023. Admit cards will be released in the first week of January. The exam will be conducted between April 17 to 23, 2023

Exam: TISSNET

The registration process started on December 14, 2022. Admit cards will be released on January 2023. The exams will be conducted between January 28 to February 28, 2023, and results are expected in March 2023

Exam: XAT

The registration process started in August 8 and concluded on December 12, 2022. Admit cards were released in December 26, 2022. The exams are die on January 8, 2023 and results are expected by the 4th week of January, 2023

Exam: IIT JAM

The registration process started on September 7. Admit cards will be released on January 10, 2023. Exams will be conducted on February 12, 2023. Results are expected date on March 22, 2023.

Exam: NEET

The registration process starts in the second week of January, while the admit card releases on the third week of May 2023. Exams will be conducted on May 7, 2023, and results are expected on July 2023

Exam: KCET

The registration process started in the third week of April and continues till the first week of May 2023, Admit cards will be released on the last week of May 2023. The exams will be conducted on the third week of June 2023 and results are expected in the first week of July 2023