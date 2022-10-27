UG Admission 2022: JNU releases 2nd merit list; last date for DU’s ‘upgradation’ window

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the merit list for admission to undergraduate courses today. This is the second merit list for undergraduate admissions through CUET 2022. Interested candidates can now check the same on the official website at https://jnuee.jnu.ac.in/. The candidates have to register themselves within tomorrow (October 28, 2022).

As per JNU’s updated schedule, the varsity will hold the personal interview of each selected candidate from November 01, 2022 to November 04, 2022.

Know how to check the JNU UG merit list:-

1) The candidate needs to visit the JNU’s official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

2) After visiting the homepage, one should select the dedicated link provided for the second UG merit list.

3) The candidate needs to enter their roll number, date of birth and other relevant details.

4) Now, the second merit list will appear on the screen.

5) Search your name along with your roll number.

6) The candidate needs to save the soft copy and take a hard copy for future reference.

Earlier on October 20, 2022, the varsity had released the first merit list. It will release its first seat allotment list on October 21 for UG courses and certificate of proficiency programmes. The third merit list will be released on October 30, 2022.

The classes will take place from November 21, 2022. The deadline for both registration and admission is November 30.

Meanwhile, the students who have secured admissions in undergraduate courses under University of Delhi, can upgrade their higher ‘programme+college combination’ preference till today.

On Wednesday, the varsity had listed the vacant seats following the ending of the first round of Central Seat Allocation System (CSAS). If the ‘new preference’ is allocated to a candidate, then his/her current admitted seat will be auto-cancelled. According to a report, over 55,000 candidates have successfully secured their admission in the CSAS-1st round.