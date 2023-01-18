Nearly 70% of UG students abroad opt for ensuite accommodations, reveals University Living survey report

Nearly 70-80% of students looking to study abroad needed assistance with the post-admission aspects last year, the University Living’s survey report revealed. Furthermore, 65% of postgraduate students look for separate places of stay and opt for studio apartments, 30% choose ensuite accommodation, and 5% opt for shared rooms.

The report further suggested that 70% choose ensuite while 20% go for shared spaces and the remaining 10% opt for studio apartments in the undergraduate student segment.

In addition, the survey revealed the places with the most demand for its post-admission services include Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, whereas within India, it includes Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata, Raipur, Nagpur, Indore, Trivandrum, Kochi, Moga, Yamuna Nagar, and Meerut.

“There was also a 60% surge in accommodation requirements compared to 2021. This is majorly due to the ongoing housing crisis, subpar student experiences with most accommodations, and other challenges such as reduced viability of the project, inflationary effects and capital arrangements,” it said.