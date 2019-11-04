Udemy for Business launched in India, curates courses on relevant topics across fields

Irwin Anand, MD in India, Udemy

Udemy, the global marketplace for learning and teaching online, recently launched its corporate learning solution, Udemy for Business, in India. It’s a subscription offering that includes 3,500 of Udemy’s highest-rated business and technical courses. “The launch of Udemy for Business in India is perfectly timed as companies across India look to ensure their employees remain competitive in the global economy,” said Irwin Anand, MD in India. “We’ve seen tremendous growth in our consumer business in India, and the launch of our business offering ensures Indian companies can invest in upskilling their employees with the global skills needed to succeed today and in the future.”

Udemy for Business is powered by Udemy, which enables the world’s experts to develop courses and share their knowledge. Today, more than 50,000 instructors teach over 130,000 courses in over 60 languages. “Udemy for Business team curates highest-rated courses on relevant business topics across all fields, including development, design, IT and software, data science, office productivity, management, marketing, personal development, project management, sales, and more. So, Udemy for Business can always offer companies freshest content on the most in-demand skills employees need to be productive and become stronger leaders and collaborators,” the company said in a statement.

Leading companies, including Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Tetrasoft, are using Udemy for Business so their employees can learn latest skills and deliver the most innovative solutions for their customers. “We use Udemy for Business because we want to provide a learning platform for our employees across the globe where they can learn anytime, anywhere. With short bite-sized lectures and some of the best professors globally, our employees like learning on the platform because it’s easy to pick up new skills,” said Anurag Seth, VP & Head of Talent Transformation at Wipro.

The company also has a solution called Udemy for Government, which is designed to upskill workers and prepare them for the jobs of tomorrow.