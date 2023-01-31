scorecardresearch
Udemy Business launches courses in Hindi for skill development opportunities in India

Written by FE Education
Udemy Business claims to offer a Python for Beginners course in Hindi.

Edtech platform Udemy has announced the launch of Hindi courses to Udemy Business International Collection (IC), offering critical business and technical courses taught by experts in their native language, as per an official statement. 

According to the statement, through the IC, Udemy Business Enterprise Plan customers can have access to more than 12,000 courses in 14 languages, including Hindi. The courses include  categories such as Leadership and Management, Data Science, Sales, IT Operations, Cloud Computing, Finance & Accounting, Marketing and Personal Development.

“Closing skills gaps in today’s uncertain global economy is necessary for organisations to stay competitive. Language should not act as a barrier for learning, which is why we provide truly localized learning experiences to thousands of companies across Asia-Pacific,” Vinay Pradhan, country head, India and South Asia, Udemy Business said.

In addition, courses that Udemy Business claims to offer in Hindi include Python for Beginners – Learn Python Programming, Understand Manufacturing Drawing Quick and Correct, Introduction To SEO Based Content Writing, Data Analyst Skill Path and Technical Analysis: Harmonic Chart Patterns and Stock Trading.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 14:29 IST