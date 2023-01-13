UCEED, CEED 2023: Admit card to be released today! Important details you can’t miss

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will on Friday release the admit card for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam (UCEED) for Bachelor of Design (BDes) course and the Common Entrance Exam for Master of Design (MDes) course.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates will be able to download the same from the official websites. The official website of UCEED is www.uceed.iitb.ac.in and for CEED is www.ceed.iitb.ac.in.

UCEED and CEED: Important Dates



To begin with, the exams UCEED and CEED will be conducted on January 22, 2023, from 9 AM to 12 PM. The exam will be conducted for a duration of three hours.



Upon receiving the Admit Cards, if candidates see that there is any error, then it can be corrected by January 17, 2023, until 5 PM for both UCEED and CEED.



UCEED and CEED: How to download Admit Card



– Visit the official website of UCEED or CEED, www.uceed.iitb.ac.in, www.ceed.iitb.ac.in



– On the homepage, simply click on the UCEED or CEED admit card link, depending on which exam the candidate is appearing for.



– In order to view the admit card, log in with the user ID and password.



– Check if all the information mentioned is factually correct.

– Lastly, download the admit card, take a printout and keep it for future reference.



Candidates should keep in mind that they carry the admit card on the exam date to the examination hall.



As per the official website, results for UCEED will be declared on March 9 while for CEED will come out on March 7. Scorecards for both exams will be available on the website by March 11.

