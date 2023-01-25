UCEED and CEED Exams 2023: Provisional answer key released; check how to download, raise objections

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay), on Wednesday (January 25) released the draft answer key for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2023) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2023) examinations.

All those candidates who appeared for the exams can download the provisional answer key from the official website: ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Apart from viewing the same, candidates can also raise objections on UCEED 2023 and CEED 2023 draft answer keys till 5 pm on January 26. The question papers can also be checked on the official websites.

Besides viewing and downloading the UCEED and CEED Draft Answer Key, candidates can also raise objections.

UCEED and CEED 2023 Answer Key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official websites – ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the answer key link there on the homepage.

Step 3: The Draft Key will now be visible on your screen.

Step 4: Download and save the answer key for future usage.

UCEED and CEED 2023 Answer Key: How to raise objections?

Step 1: First, candidates will have to log in to the official website of CEED and UCEED 2023 – ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: After logging in, click on the drat answer key link.

Step 3: Select the correct question number from the drop-down menu and comment (max 200 characters)

Step 4: Attach the file or document

Step 5: lastly, comments can be made on multiple questions on the same portal.

UCEED and CEED 2023: About the exam

The UCEED and CEED 2023 exams were conducted on January 22, Sunday from 9 AM to 2 PM. The exam was for a total mark of 240 for UCEED and 200 for CEED. The Design Entrance Exam was divided into two parts – Part A was based on computer-based mode while Part B was based on pen and paper mode.