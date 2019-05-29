UBSE result 2019: Uttarakhand Board class 10th results to be announced on this date | Check details

By:
Published: May 29, 2019 5:37:43 PM

UBSE result 2019: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education is all set to announce the class 10th board examination results on this date. Check details.

UBSE result 2019: Good news for Class 10th students as the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will announce the class 10th board exam results soon at ubse.uk.gov.in. Students who appeared for the examinations can visit the official website of the board as soon as the result link has been activated. Earlier this year, the 10th board examination in the state was conducted from March 2 to March 25 across various centres. It is to be noted that along with High School board exam results, the board will also announce the class 12th exam results. Check the details below to know more.

UBSE result 2019: How to check results on the website

Step 1: Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Board results at uaresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Xth Class Examination Result 2019’
Step 3: Enter the required details
Step 4: Press submit
Step 5: Check your result and save the same for later
Step 6: Do not forget to take a print out of the same for future

UBSE result 2019: How to check results via SMS

SMS – UK10<space>ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

UBSE result 2019: When and where to check Uttarakhand class 10th results

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education results will be announced on May 30, 2019 at 10:30 AM on the below-mentioned websites.

  • Where to check-

1. uaresults.nic.in
2. ubse.uk.gov.in
3. examresults.net/Uttarakhand
4. uttarakhand.indiaresults.com

More about Uttarakhand Board

Formed on September 22, 2001, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education is a state education board of Uttarakhand and has its headquarters situated in Ramnagar. In 2018, UBSE conducted the class 10th board examination from March 6 to March 24 across various centres in the state. The results for the same were announced on May 26, 2018. Out of the 149486 students who appeared for the examination, 74.57% passed the exams.

