UBSE result 2019: Uttarakhand Board class 10th results to be announced on this date | Check details

UBSE result 2019: Good news for Class 10th students as the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will announce the class 10th board exam results soon at ubse.uk.gov.in. Students who appeared for the examinations can visit the official website of the board as soon as the result link has been activated. Earlier this year, the 10th board examination in the state was conducted from March 2 to March 25 across various centres. It is to be noted that along with High School board exam results, the board will also announce the class 12th exam results. Check the details below to know more. UBSE result 2019: How to check results on the website Step 1: Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Board results at uaresults.nic.in Step 2: Click on \u2018Xth Class Examination Result 2019\u2019 Step 3: Enter the required details Step 4: Press submit Step 5: Check your result and save the same for later Step 6: Do not forget to take a print out of the same for future Also read | Uttarakhand board result 2019: UK board 12th class results to be announced soon at ubse.uk.gov.in UBSE result 2019: How to check results via SMS SMS - UK10<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263 UBSE result 2019: When and where to check Uttarakhand class 10th results The Uttarakhand Board of School Education results will be announced on May 30, 2019 at 10:30 AM on the below-mentioned websites. Where to check- 1. uaresults.nic.in 2. ubse.uk.gov.in 3. examresults.net\/Uttarakhand 4. uttarakhand.indiaresults.com More about Uttarakhand Board Formed on September 22, 2001, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education is a state education board of Uttarakhand and has its headquarters situated in Ramnagar. In 2018, UBSE conducted the class 10th board examination from March 6 to March 24 across various centres in the state. The results for the same were announced on May 26, 2018. Out of the 149486 students who appeared for the examination, 74.57% passed the exams.