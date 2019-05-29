UBSE board result 2019: Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results to be announced soon at ubse.uk.gov.in | Check details

UBSE result 2019: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is all set to announce the class 10th and 12th board exam results soon at ubse.uk.gov.in. Students who appeared for the examinations can visit the official website of the board as soon as the result link has been activated. Earlier this year, the 10th board examination in the state was conducted from March 2 to March 25. On the other hand, the class 12th board examination in the state was conducted from March 1 to March 26 across 1,309 centres. Check the details below to know more. UBSE result 2019: How to check results on the website Step 1: Visit the official website of Uttarakhand Board results at uaresults.nic.in Step 2: Click on \u2018Xth \/ XIIth Class Examination Result 2019\u2019 Step 3: Enter the required details Step 4: Press submit Step 5: Check your result and save the same for later Step 6: Do not forget to take a print out of the same for future UBSE result 2019: How to check results via SMS SMS \u2013 UK10<space>ROLL NUMBER \u2013 Send it to 56263 SMS \u2013 UK12<space>ROLLNUMBER \u2013 Send it to 56263 UBSE result 2019: When and where to check Uttarakhand board results The Uttarakhand Board of School Education results will be announced on May 30, 2019 at 10:30 AM on the below-mentioned websites. Where to check- 1. uaresults.nic.in 2. ubse.uk.gov.in 3. examresults.net\/Uttarakhand 4. uttarakhand.indiaresults.com More about Uttarakhand Board Formed on September 22, 2001, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education is a state education board of Uttarakhand and has its headquarters situated in Ramnagar. Class 10th stats -\u00a0In 2018, UBSE conducted the class 12th board examination from March 5 to March 24 across various centres in the state. The results for the same were announced on May 26, 2018. Out of the 1,32,381 students who appeared for the examination, 78.97% passed the exams. Class 12th stats -\u00a0In 2018, UBSE conducted the class 10th board examination from March 6 to March 24 across various centres in the state. The results for the same were announced on May 26, 2018. Out of the 149486 students who appeared for the examination, 74.57% passed the exams.