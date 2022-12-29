UBS placement record witnesses 161% increase in avg salary; highest package at Rs 22 lakh

Universal Business School (UBS) in Karjat, Mumbai witnessed a 161% increase in average salary package for its PGDM batch of 2023. According to an official release, the highest package of the batch was Rs 22 lakh per annum. The college attracted 278 companies to participate in campus recruitment for its final placement and summer internship process. Our of these 228 companies, 26 were first-time recruiters, representing an entirely new post-pandemic profile- in sectors such as Sustainability Consulting, Gaming companies, Digital Marketing, Fintech, eCommerce, and Business Analytics, the release said.

“We have surpassed the previous year’s performance, on all counts. Students who joined us with work experience benefited a lot with the average increase in salary being 161% , the highest increase being an astounding 460%,” Tarun Anand, chairman, Universal Business School, said.

Furthermore, the release mentioned that in terms of placement trends, sales and marketing and marketing research was the top recruitment domain with 47% of offers received. There was participation from industry players such as TATA AIG General Insurance, Xiaomi, HPE, L&T, Reliance Retail, JP Infra, Times Group, Practo, TATA Play, Asian Paints, Berger Paints, Quality Kiosk, UpGrad, Phone Pe, Byju’s, White Hat Jr. and others.

Banking, Financial Services and Consulting received a 33% share in placements. The major recruiters include Deloitte, HDFC Bank, American Express, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, Morningstar, Yes Bank, Darashaw Securities, among others.

Operations, Logistics/Supply Chain and Analytics received a 14% share in the placement. Companies such as HUL, Repos Energy, DHL, Reliance Industries, Kuehne + Nagel, Tech Mahindra, Galaxy Surfactants and Accenture participated in the recruitment.

Furthermore, six percent of the placements were in general management, consulting and HR with recruiters such as Shoppers Stop, Deloitte, Tresvista Financial Services while 16 students were recruited by Deloitte, Yes Bank, American Express, ERM, Gametion, Accenture and Tech Mahindra in the Business Analytics specialisation.