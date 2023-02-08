UAE’s Diplomatic Academy collaborates with OP Jindal University to exchange knowledge

UAE’s Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy has partnered with O.P. Jindal Global University in Haryana to exchange knowledge, expertise and research cooperation as well as facilitate mutual training programmes, according to an official statement.

The statement mentioned that this Memorandum of Understanding is a step forward in bolstering the ongoing partnership between India and the UAE to expand knowledge and promote educational collaboration between the two nations.

“The collaboration will enhance their capabilities by sharing knowledge and expertise on a variety of topics”, Nickolay Mladenov, director general, Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy said. “Additionally, this will promote academic excellence and steer our knowledge-driven economies to greater heights,” Mladenov added.

As per the official statement, this partnership will enable Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and O.P. Jindal Global University to share information, research papers, studies, and knowledge, within their area of expertise and interest.

Furthermore, the collaboration also aims to facilitate in coordinating and cooperating on training programs, communications, initiatives, and events in addition to sharing organisational expertise on various projects within their areas of responsibility, the statement added.

“The coming together of our two institutions will be transformative and will provide the opportunity to learn from and engage with some of the world’s most outstanding academics and thought leaders,” C Raj Kumar, vice chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University said.