UAE: Ministry of Education launches ‘Educators’ Voice’ initiative to spread awareness about climate change

In a bid to promote educational professionals in raising awareness about climate change, UAE’s Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Office for Climate Education (OCE) and Alef Education, has announced the launch of the ‘Educators’ Voice initiative. The initiative will be showcased during COP28, which will be hosted by the UAE in Dubai Expo City in November.

The initiative aims to encourage educators to participate and present their climate projects from all over the world. It also aims to organise side events related to climate action in the Education Pavilion, which will be opened for the first time in the history of COP.

Additionally, it intends to consolidate a distinguished legacy for the post-COP28 era by translating all the OCE resources into Arabic to be widely used and distributed in the MENA region. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, assistant under-secretary, Care and Capacity Building Sector, Ministry of Education, emphasised the importance of the Educators’ Voice initiative in empowering and preparing educators worldwide while fostering their innovative and creative potential.

This initiative reflects the significant role they play in equipping the next generation to address and respond to the climate crisis. Additionally, it enables them to communicate their perspectives on environmental issues to policymakers and society.

As part of the initiative, the OCE will organise the third edition of the TeachersCOP competition. This international event is aimed at raising awareness among global officials and decision-makers about the impactful work carried out by teachers and the role they play in addressing challenges and enhancing the global response to climate change.

School teachers in all cycles, trainers, school principals, and inspectors who have implemented activities or initiatives aimed at increasing awareness about climate change and addressing its challenges can apply to participate in the competition by filling out the form available on the website http://www.oce.global/teacherscop before 30th September, 2023. A committee of experts will evaluate the applications and select 30 projects by October 9, 2023. The winning teachers will then be invited to present these projects in person during the COP28 conference at Expo Dubai.

Furthermore, the OCE in collaboration with its partners will host regional online seminars in Arabic, French, Spanish, and English languages. The objective is to encourage global teacher participation and boost the number of projects.

The UAE’s Ministry of Education recently announced the Green Education Partnership Roadmap in anticipation of COP28. This roadmap incorporates the UAE Green Education Partnership, an important initiative focused on strengthening the role of education in attaining sustainable development goals and integrating the climate agenda into the country’s educational system.

With inputs from ANI