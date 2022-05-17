Two Bengal universities to resume offline examination

Authorites of two universities in Bengal has decided has to hold undergraduate and postgraduate exams offline this year. This came four days after a circular was issued by the higher education department of West Bengal, leaving it to the institutes to decide on the mode of student assessment they wish to pursue.

All educational institutes in the state had conducted exams online the last two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.



According to Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhury, vice chancellor (VC), Rabindra Bharati University (RBU), the executive committee, after taking into consideration various aspects, took the decision to go offline. “Undergraduate exams will commence on May 18, while post-graduate candidates would write papers from the first week of June,” Chaudhary said.

Additionally professor Suranjan Das, VC, Jadavpur University has also announced that the exams would be held offline. As far as modalities of conducting the exams were concerned, Das clarified that the varsity would go by the recommendations made by a committee that has been formed to take a call on such matters.

A Calcutta University official mentioned its university undergraduate council would meet on May 20 to deliberate on the issue.

Similar was the response of Presidency University authorities. Kalyani University, however, has decided to continue with the online mode. “Keeping in mind the interest of students who live in faraway places, we have decided to stick to the online mode. Principals of colleges affiliated with our university have been duly informed about our decision,” Manas Sanyal, VC, Kalyani University said.

With inputs from PTI.

