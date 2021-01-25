  • MORE MARKET STATS

Turf war at IIM-Calcutta? Unprecedented standoff between teachers and institute director, key details here

By: |
January 25, 2021 3:45 PM

The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta is witnessing an unprecedented standoff between the institute’s director and the teachers over administrative issues.

Many issues raised by the teachers included faculty shortage.

The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta is witnessing an unprecedented standoff between the institute’s director and the teachers over administrative issues. According to a report by The Indian Express, the staff members have alleged that the institute’s director, Anju Seth has centralised powers within the institution and usurped the role of institute members when it comes to decision-making. While the director has claimed that the confrontation is only be a small group of individual, the report said that 61 teachers (that make up for the 75 per cent of the IIM-Calcutta’s faculty) have written to the Ministry of Education (MoE) about the situation and urged them to step in.

The letter noted that the director’s style of functioning was “discriminatory, arbitrary, and, had a narrow vision.” While the staff felt the need for MoE’s intervention, it is unlikely that the Ministry will intervene at least now. Citing some official sources, the report said that the matter can be resolved internally and the ministry does not feel the need to intervene at a time when it is trying to promote autonomy when it comes to higher institutions. However, the faculty has claimed that they have sent the letter only after internal discussions. The standoff is looked more as an ego-class than a turf-war.

It is to note that Seth was appointed as the first woman head of IIM-Calcutta back in November 2018 and after one year, she will complete her term at the institute.

Meanwhile, many issues raised by the teachers included faculty shortage. IIM-C has reportedly hired only one new faculty member in the last two years. And during the same time, 10 teachers have left IIM on account of superannuation, resignation, as well as voluntary retirement. Some reports of harassment have also been alleged. Apart from this, the director is said to have a lot of micromanagement which is not necessary on her part.

The report citing Seth said that the stories are being instigated by a small group in order to sully the Institute’s reputation. She added that the institute is currently working with greater effectiveness as well as efficiency.

