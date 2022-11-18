Tufts University appoints Sunil Kumar as its President

Tufts University has announced the appointment of Sunil Kumar as its next President. Provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Johns Hopkins University, Kumar is an expert in operations management with a Ph.D. in electrical engineering He was previously dean of the University Of Chicago Booth School Of Business.

Kumar will succeed President Anthony P. Monaco next summer, an official release said. Monaco had announced in February that he would step down in 2023 after serving 12 years as the university’s leader.

“Sunil Kumar brings to Tufts a lifelong commitment to excellence in higher education and an exceptionally strong record as a leader, teacher, and colleague,” Peter Dolan, A78, A08P, chair of the Board of Trustees and chair of the presidential search committee, said.

As provost at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Kumar oversees the academic mission of the university’s nine schools, and has focused on increasing interdisciplinary research and education, enhancing the student experience, and promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

Johns Hopkins President Ron Daniels said “In Sunil, Tufts gains a seasoned academic leader devoted to enhancing the research enterprise, building an exceptional student experience, and ensuring that every member of the community has the opportunity and the supports they need to pursue their aspirations.”

