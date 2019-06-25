TUEE 2019 results to be declared today, here’s how to check results

TUEE 2019 results: The Tezpur University Entrance Exam (TUEE) Results 2019 are all set to be declared by Tezpur University today. Those who appeared for the entrance exam can check the TUEE Results 2019 on the university’s official website, www.tezuadmissions.com. Tezpur University conducted the TUEE 2019 between 31 May – 2 Jun 2019 for admitting students to the different (Undergraduate/Postgraduate) programmes it offers. Candidates can check the TUEE 2019 merit list on these websites – tezuadmissions.com and tezu.ernet.in.

As the annual trend goes, the university will release the TUEE 2019 in the form of a merit list which will be published as a PDF, which will have the names of all the candidates selected for admissions this year.

Apart from the merit list, Tezpur University will declare a wait list as well.

It must be noted that this wait list will include candidates who will be provided admission to different courses if any of the previously shortlisted candidates fail to claim their seat.

How to check TUEE Result 2019 online?

The university has made it simpler to check the results online for TUEE Results 2019. Those who are not familiar about all the steps and process involved can follow the below listed steps to check the TUEE 2019 Results:

Step 1: Go to official website, www.tezuadmissions.com

Step 2: Select the ‘TUEE 2019 Result’ link

Step 3: Then click on that link. It will redirect you to the admissions portal

Step 4: Use your Email ID and password to login

Step 5: Select the Login option

Step 6: This year’s result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: You can take a printout for future reference or download the PDF copy

After the declaration of TUEE Results 2019, those selected will be called for a counselling session. During this process, candidates will have to underline their preference for courses and colleges after which seats would be allotted.