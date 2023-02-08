TSCHE TS CET 2023 exam dates out at tsche.ac.in, check details here

TSCHE TS CET 2023 exam dates: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the exam dates for various entrance exams including TS EAMCET 2023, TS Ed.CET, TS ECET, TS LAWCET, and more. Candidates can download the detailed schedule from the official website of TSCHE – tsche.ac.in.

According to the schedule, Engineering course exams will be conducted between May 7 and May 11 whereas Agricultural & Pharmacy (A&P) courses exams will be conducted from May 12, 2023 to May 14, 2023. TS Ed. CET 2023 is scheduled for May 18, 2023. Telangana CETs 2023 schedule announced by Minister for Education Smt Sabitha Indra Reddy on February 7.

How to download TSCHE TS CET 2023 exam date sheet?

Go to the official website of TSCHE — tsche.ac.in

Click on the ‘news/notifications’ tab

Click on the ‘TS CETs-2023’ schedule

The TSCHE TS CET 2023 schedule will be displayed on the screen

schedule will be displayed on the screen Download and save it for future reference

Also Read JEE Main 2023 session 1 results declared, qualified students can register for next round from today onwards

TSCHE TS CET 2023: Admit Card date

The admit cards for the said exams will be allotted in due course of time on the official website. However, the exam authority has yet not given any exact date of releasing the admit cards. All the candidates have been advised to track on the official website for latest updates. The direct link to the admit cards will be provided on tsche.ac.in and financialexpress.com, once released.