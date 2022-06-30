TSCHE extends registration dates for TS ICET, TS LAWCET 2022; Here’s how you can apply

TS ICET, TS LAWCET 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the last date of registration for online applications for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) and Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2022. Students who have yet not submitted their applications for the entrance test are advised to apply from the official websites- icet.tsche.ac.in and lawcet.tsche.ac.in for TS ICET and TS LAWCET respectively.



According to the latest updates, the last date for registration for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) has been extended till July 4 while the registration date for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test has been extended till July 5. Students are advised not to waste the time and apply for the exam as soon as possible. The TS LAWCET exam is scheduled to be held on 21st and 22nd July whereas TS ICET exam will be held on 27th and 28th July 2022.

How and Where to apply for TS LAWCET, TS ICET 2022?

-Students are required to visit the official website – lawcet.tsche.ac.in or icet.tsche.ac.in.

-Click on the application link for TS LAWCET and TS ICET 2022 available on the homepage.

-Now, candidates are required to fill in the registration form, upload the required documents along with application fee and submit the form.

-After submitting the online application form, candidates can download and take a printout of the form for future references.