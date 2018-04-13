TSBIE TS intermediate results 2018: Advanced Supplementary exams date released; check key details

TSBIE TS intermediate results 2018: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) released the results of the 1st and 2nd-year exams today. The advanced supplementary exams will be held in May.

TSBIE TS intermediate results 2018: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) released the results of the 1st and 2nd-year exams today. The first year exams of Telangana intermediate were held from March 1 to March 19 whereas the second year examinations were held from February 28 to March 17. Now, as per reports, the TSBIE Intermediate Advanced Supplementary Examinations for both 1st and 2nd year will be held from May 14 and practical examinations will be held from May 24 to May 28. The ethics and human values paper will be held on May 29 and environmental education exam on May 30. Students are advised to pay the required fees for the Intermediate Advanced Supplementary examinations by April 20. The schedule of the Advanced Supplementary examination will be published on the Board’s website.

Meanwhile, the results were announced on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, which is the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. It can also be checked at results.cgg.gov.in. Students can also check results on manabadi.com, examresults.net and goresults.net. Kadiyam Srihari, Telangana Education Minister and chairman of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education announced the results for 1st and 2nd-year exams at 9 am today at the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education Nampally, Hyderabad.

A total of 62.35 percent of students have passed the first year exams while 67.25 percent examinees cleared the second year. The pass percentage of girls stands at 69 percent even as 55.66 percent of boys have passed the examination in the first year. In the second year, 73.2 percent girls passed while 61 percent boys have managed to cross the hurdle. In terms of scoring, Madchal district has topped the chart. Madchal was followed by Komuram Bhim district. Mahabubabad district proved to be the laggard one with the pass percentage of 40. 4.3 percent of students remained absent during exams. Reports say, around 13,000 to 25,000 were absent per day during the exams.

More about Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education:

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education was established to regulate and supervise the system of Intermediate education in the state of Telangana and to specify the courses of study and matters connected therewith.