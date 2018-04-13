Manabadi TSBIE TS intermediate results 2018 Live Updates: Results for 1st, 2nd year declared at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS intermediate result 2018 live updates: Results are out now on manabadi.com, tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TS intermediate result 2018 Live updates: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) today released the results of the 1st and 2nd year exams. The results have been announced on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, which is the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education. It can also be checked at results.cgg.gov.in. Students can also check results on manabadi.com, examresults.net and goresults.net. The first year exams of Telangana intermediate were held from March 1 to March 19 whereas the second year examinations were held from February 28 to March 17. In 2018, nearly 9.63 lakh candidates appeared for the first and second year examinations.

Follow a few simple steps to know your results. In this blog, we will guide you how to check the results and subject scores. As soon as the results are announced, you need to go to the official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education – tsbie.cgg.gov.in. You will get to see the links showing results for first and second year.

Manabadi TS intermediate result 2018 live updates at tsbie.cgg.gov.in



10:35 AM: According to reports, the Manabadi results 2018 are out. In terms of scoring, Madchal district has topped the chart. Madchal was followed by Komuram Bhim district. Mahabubabad district proved to be the laggard one with pass percentage of 40.

10:25 AM: Telangana TS Inter 1st Year students for TSBIE General course can sms TSGEN1<space>REGISTRATION NO. Subsequently, send it to 56263. Telangana TS Inter 1st Year candidates for TSBIE Vocational exam can sms TSVOC1<space>REGISTRATION NO and Send it to 56263.

10:20 AM: The candidates of Telangana Intermediate Second Year Result 2018 – Inter II Year for grnral course can type TSGEN2<space>REGISTRATION NO and send it to 56263. The students for vocational course can type TSVOC2<space>REGISTRATION NO and Send it to 56263

10:15 AM: Since the results have been declared now. The candidates who are not happy with scores can opt for re-evalution of subjects and papers. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will shortly announce the re-evaluation process. notably, 4.3 per cent of students remained absent during exams. Reports say, around 13,000 to 25,000 were absent per day during the exams.

10:10 AM: Apart from tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com and third party sites, students can also check results via phone. The candidates need to call 1100 from any BSNL land line in the state. Candidates in Telangana can also dial 18004251110 from mobile phone, smartphone, land line.

10:00 AM: The intermediate courses similar to that of the Higher Secondary courses, 10+2 courses. It is a two year courses. The junior colleges in Andhra Pradesh generally conducts these courses.

9:50 AM: The pass percentage of girls stands at 69 even as 55.66 per cent of boys have passed the examination in the first year. The girls are way ahead in the second year too. 73.2 per cent girls have passed in the second year while 61 per cent boys have manged to cross the hurdle.

9:45 AM: It has been learnt that a total of 62.35 per cent of students have passed the first year exams. Reports say, 67.25 per cent of students crossed the hurdle in the second year.

9:40 AM: Kadiyam Srihari, Telangana Education Minister and chairman of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has announced the results for 1st and 2nd year exams at 9 am today at the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education Nampally, Hyderabad.

9:35 am: The third-party websites where students can check the results are manabadi.com, examresults.net, goresults.net.

9:20 AM:

A screenshot grab of manabadi.com

9:10 AM: The results for the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) are out now at manabadi.com, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

8:57 am: Open the official homepage of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education – tsbie.cgg.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the two links for the 1st and 2nd year intermediate results. Click on the General and vocational links for 1st and 2nd year results on the homepage.

8:50 AM:

Here is the latest updates on tsbie.cgg.gov.in

8:40 am: You will be redirected to results.cgg.gov.in. Click on the desired link. Enter the hall ticket number. The result will be displayed. Download and take a print out for future reference.

8:30 am: The results of the Andhra Pradesh intermediate exams for 2nd year will be declared on April 12. The first-year results will be out on April 13. As Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Board share common syllabus, their exams are held on the same day and the results of the intermediate exams too come at the same time.