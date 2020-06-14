TSBIE Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd result 2020: When will results be announced – BIG Update

About 9.65 lakh candidates have attended the class 12 or intermediate exam in 2020. (Representative image)

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is set to announce the result of higher secondary examination or class 12 examination on Monday. The state education board has already completed the process of spot evaluation. Last week, the Telangana government had informed the high court that class 12 result will be announced before June 15, 2020.

About 9.65 lakh candidates have attended the class 12 or intermediate exam in 2020. The exam ended on May 18, 2020, due to the postponement of Geography Paper- II, Modern Language- Paper II after the announcement of nationwide lockdown following the outbreak of novel Coronavirus outbreak. 856 students had appeared in the class 12 exam this year.

Know where to check the class 12 results:-

Those candidates who had appeared at the examination, need to visit the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Apart from this, the candidates also can visit results.cgg.gov.in, and manabadi.co.in.

Know how to check the class 12 results:-

Step 1) The students need to visit the official portal at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2) After visiting the homepage, go to news and announcement section.

Step 3) Once the results are declared, a title reading class 12 results will display.

Step 4) Click on the title.

Step 5) Enter roll numbers and date of birth and tap on submit button.

Step 6) Your results will be displayed.

Step 7) Download it and take a print-out of the results for future reference.

The interested students can also register at the mobile app ‘T App Folio’. The app was launched by the state government.

The students should remember that minimum 35 per cent marks is required to pass the TSBIE exam. In 2019, around 58 per cent students had successfully qualified in the exam. After the announcement of intermediate results last year, several students had committed suicide due to poor marks.

Meanwhile, the state government is not likely to hold the pending SSC exam this year following the deadly COVID-19 disease. The students will receive the grades on the basis of internal assessment.