TS SSC Results, Manabadi: Telangana High School result announced, all 5.34 lakh students pass; check details

Telangana SSC Manabadi Class 10th result: The High school result has been announced by the Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana) today. This is the first time when all the students who had appeared in the exams have cleared it. A total of 5.34 lakh students had appeared in the exam for class Xth. The exams were scheduled to be conducted from March 23 to March 29 but could not be conducted due to the imposition of the countrywide lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus. The state government headed by K Chandrasekhar Rao had then decided to cancel the conduct of the exams and went for internal marking of the students on the basis of their overall performance.

Before the lockdown came into force, the state education board had only been able to conduct the exam of three subjects. The examination of a total of nine subjects remained to be conducted including the crucial subjects like English, Mathematics and Science. The decision to cancel the remaining exams was taken by CM K Chandrasekhar Rao who said that exams cannot be conducted amidst the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the state.

Students can view and download their High School result from the official website of the Telangana Board of Secondary Education- bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and manabadi.co.in. Students need to keep their roll number and other vital details handy before logging on to the website. After logging onto the website, the students need to select the High school result section. Students will then need to fill in their roll number and other necessary details. After viewing their results, the students are also advised to keep a copy of their result saved in the computer or get its print out.