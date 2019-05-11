TS SSC Result 2019 manabadi: Telangana 10th result to be declared on this date at bie.telangana.gov.in | Check when, where

TS SSC Result 2019 manabadi: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is all set to declare the board exam results for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) \/ class 10th result soon at bie.telangana.gov.in. Students who appeared for the exam can visit the official website as soon as the board results have been announced to check their scores. This year the Telangana State board examination for class 10th were conducted from Match 16 to April 2, 2019. Earlier in the month of April, the state board had released the Inter I, II year examination results on April 18. The examination for the same was held between February 28 and March 18, 2019. Check the following details to know more. TS SSC Result 2019 manabadi: When to check class 10th results Telangana State class 10th students can visit the official website of the board on May 13 at 11.30 AM to check their scores. TS SSC Result 2019 manabadi: Where to check class 10th results 1. bie.telangana.gov.in 2. results.cgg.gov.in 3. www.examresults.net 4. www.indiaresults.com 5. results.gov.in 6. You can also check your resyults via SMS TS SSC Result 2019 manabadi: How to check class 10th results on the website Follow the below-mentioned steps to check your Telangana State SSC 10th results. Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana State board at bie.telangana.gov.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says 'TS SSC Result 2019' Step 3: Enter the details required Step 4: Press submit Step 5: Check your result and save a copy of the same for future TS SSC Result 2019 manabadi: How to check class 10th results via SMS SMS - TS10ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263 TS SSC Result 2019 manabadi: More about the board Established in 2014, the Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is both a public and private board that is responsible for organising class 10th\/ SSC level examination in the state. In 2018, the results for SSC class 10th was declared in the month of April. Out of the 538,867 students who appeared for the exam, 83.78% had qualified the exam.