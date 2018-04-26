TS SSC results 2018: Manabadi, bse.telangana.gov.in, others; full list of websites to check scores

TS SSC result 2018: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education conducted the exams from March 15 to April 2. (Source: Telangana Board portal)

TS SSC result 2018: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2018 on April 27 at 10 am on its official website – bse.telangana.gov.in. Last year, a total of 5,38,226 students appeared for their SSC exams, results of which were released in May and this year too, over 5 lakh students have appeared for the exam. Since a large number of students will be checking TS SSC result 2018 simultaneously, there are chances hat the official board website might experience some glitches. In such case, if one is unable to open the website due to heavy traffic, he/she may check the result on results.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.com. The Telangana Board of Secondary Education conducted the exams from March 15 to April 2. The examinations were started at 9:30 am and concluded by 12:45 pm.

All those who had appeared for the examination are advised to keep their hall tickets/admit card ready in order check their TS SSC results. The students will be required to enter their roll number/other details in the provided fields. After submitting the same, their result will be displayed on the screen. They should then download the same and take a printout for further reference.

Here is the full list of websites to check TS SSC result 2018:

1. bse.telangana.gov.in.

2. results.cgg.gov.in

3. manabadi.com.

4. examresults.net/telangana

5. results.nic.in

Last year, the screenshot of Telugu Paper-I was circulated through WhatsApp a short while after the exam started. This led to the police investigation and the accused was arrested.

About Telangana Board of Secondary Education:

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education and Telangana Board of Intermediate Education were established in the year 2014, after the formation of the state of Telangana from the territories of Andhra Pradesh. The Telangana Board of Secondary Education is a board of education for public and private schools under the state government of Telangana. The Telangana state board is divided into two sections: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education conducts the SSC exams and the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education conducts the Intermediate exams, i.e. 11th and 12th.