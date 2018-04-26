TS SSC Results 2018: Important update for Telangana students awaiting 10th class result. (Image: Website)

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is slated to declare the result of class 10 on April 27, 2018. The result will be published on websites – www.bse.telangana.gov.in and https://results.cgg.gov.in

Timings of the result to be published-

The result is likely to be announced at 10 am but the TBSE has postponed it to 7 pm.

How to register online-

The student who attended TS SSC 2018 can now register on the form on its website. Those individuals who will register their name, email id, mobile number, class and roll number will get the results on their phone.

Know how to check once the result published-

Firstly, the students need to have the admit card.

Secondly, visit the official website of TBSE- www.bse.telangana.gov.in.

Thirdly, on the TBSE portal, you will get the link related to SSC results.

Fourthly, the student needs to click on the link.

Fifthly, enter your name, roll number on the portal

Sixthly, check once again the details you entered is correct or not from your admit card.

Seventhly, if everything is correct then click Ok or Submit

Eight, the result will be displayed on the screen

Ninthly, check the subjects with your admit card

Finally, after checking everything saves the page and take a print out of it.

Know what to do if there is any doubt-

If there is any sort of doubt, contact school authorities immediately.

If any student unsatisfied with the marks then they can approach the school authorities for the review.

The review of the answer sheets will become soon after the declaration of the result.

For reviewing a subject, a student needs to fill a form which they are supposed to get from school concerned.

If the marks change during the review of answer sheets, then the board will issue a fresh mark sheet to the student.