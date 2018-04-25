TS SSC results 2018: Date, time of class 10 scores announcement confirmed by Telangana Board at bse.telangana.gov.in; where to check

Telangana SSC results 2018: Telangana Board of Secondary Education has confirmed the TS SSC (Class 10) results 2018 date and time on the official website of the board bse.telangana.gov.in. (Website)

Telangana SSC results 2018: Telangana Board of Secondary Education has confirmed the TS SSC (Class 10) results 2018 date and time on the official website of the board bse.telangana.gov.in. The results for class 10 will be out on April 27, 2018. The results will be made live at 10 am on Friday on the official website and also on results.cgg.gov.in. Candidates will be able to check the result using their roll number and date of birth details. Results will also be hosted at third party website manabadi.com. More details are as follows:

Name of the board: Telangana Board of Secondary Education

Name of the exam: TS SSC (Class 10)

Official website: bse.telangana.gov.in

Telangana SSC results 2018: How to download class 10th results 2018

Step 1) Log on to the official website – bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2) Under the ‘Student Services’ section on the left panel, click on ‘Results’

Step 3) Click on the SSC board result link

Step 4) Enter the required details to access your SSC marks

Step 5) A new page will appear

Step 6) Check your score

Step 7) Download and keep it for future purpose

In case the official website crashes at the time of result declaration, candidates can also log on to the websites mentioned below:

• results.cgg.gov.in

• manabadi.com

• indiaresults.com

• passorfail.in

About Telangana Board of Secondary Education:

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education is a board of education for public and private schools under the state government of Telangana. It was associated in June 2014. The board controls and maintains all the necessary secondary education in the state. Directorate of Government Examinations is an independent department functioning under ministry of Secondary Education, Government of Telangana. This department is also responsible for conducting the SSC or the OSSC Public Examinations and some minor examinations in the state of Telangana.

