TS SSC Result 2019 manabadi: DECLARED! Telangana 10th result now available at bie.telangana.gov.in

Published: May 13, 2019 11:35:01 AM

TS SSC Result 2019 manabadi DECLARED at bie.telangana.gov.in. Check your Secondary School Certificate (SSC) / class 10th scores now.

ts 10th results 2019, ts 10th results 2019 live, ts ssc results 2019, bie.telangana.gov.in, ts ssc results 2019 manabadi, bie.telangana.gov.in, Telangana 10th result, Telangana state, Telangana state 10th result, class 10th result, TS class 10th result, board exam results, education newsTS SSC Result 2019 declared!

TS SSC Result 2019 manabadi: The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) / class 10th results have been declared by the Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) at bie.telangana.gov.in. Visit the official website of the board now as the result link has been activated by the board. This year the Telangana State board examination for class 10th were conducted from Match 16 to April 2, 2019. Earlier in the month of April, the state board had released the Inter I, II year examination results on April 18. The examination for the same was held between February 28 and March 18, 2019. Check the following details to know more.

TS SSC Result 2019 manabadi: When to check class 10th results

Telangana State class 10th students can visit the official website of the board on May 13 at 11.30 AM to check their scores.

TS SSC Result 2019 manabadi: Where to check class 10th results

1. bie.telangana.gov.in
2. results.cgg.gov.in
3. www.examresults.net
4. www.indiaresults.com
5. results.gov.in
6. You can also check your resyults via SMS

TS SSC Result 2019 manabadi: How to check class 10th results on the website

Follow the below-mentioned steps to check your Telangana State SSC 10th results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana State board at bie.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘TS SSC Result 2019’

Step 3: Enter the details required

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check your result and save a copy of the same for future

TS SSC Result 2019 manabadi: How to check class 10th results via SMS

SMS – TS10ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

TS SSC Result 2019 manabadi: More about the board

Established in 2014, the Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is both a public and private board that is responsible for organising class 10th/ SSC level examination in the state. In 2018, the results for SSC class 10th was declared in the month of April. Out of the 538,867 students who appeared for the exam, 83.78% had qualified the exam.

