TS SSC exam 2022: Telangana School Education Dept releases timetable; check full schedule here

TS SSC exam 2022: The Telangana School Education Department has released the timetable for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations in the state. The exam schedule will be applicable for all regular and private students that had failed in the examination.

The exam will begin with a language paper on May 11 from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and will conclude with the vocational course on May 20. According to the notice, the objective paper (part B) in all subjects will be answered in the last half an hour only.

TS SSC exam 2022 timetable:

· First language exam will be held on May 11

· Second language exam will be held on May 12

· English exam will be held on May 13

· Mathematics exam will take place on May 14

· General Science paper (Physical Science/ Biological Science) will be conducted on May 16

· Social Studies exam will happen on May 17

· OSSC Main Language paper-1 (Sanskrit and Arabic) will be conducted on May 18

· OSSC Main Language paper-2 (Sanskrit and Arabic) will happen on May 19

· SSC Vocational course will be conducted on May 20

The exam will be held in offline mode and the board has released the exam dates in advance so that students get enough time to get vaccinated, for their safety and also prepare for their exams.

According to the official notice, in case a public holiday or general holiday is declared by the government in respect of any date/dates indicated in the schedule, the SSC Public Exams, May 2022, will still be conducted exactly according to the timetable.