TS SSC results LIVE Updates: Telangana SSC 10th results out today on bse.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.com

TS SSC Results LIVE Updates: Telangana Class 10 result will be declared on April 27. (Source: official website)

TS SSC results LIVE Updates: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education will declare the Class 10 examination result on April 27 at 7 PM on its official website – bse.telangana.gov.in. The results will also be available on results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, examresults.com and indiaresults.com. The students will be able to check their TS SSC result on any of the above-mentioned websites once they are declared. Over one lakh students had appeared for Telangana Class 10 examination this year which were conducted from March 15 to April 2, 2018. The exams were three hours long and were held between 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. The students are advised to keep their hall tickets/admit cards ready to check their results. After it is released, they should visit the official website and click on the link for result. Enter the required details and you will be able to check the scores. The students can also take a printout for further reference.

Here are TS SSC 10th result LIVE Updates:



11:10 AM: In Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd year results that were declared earlier this month, the girls had outnumbered boys by scoring 69 per cent while boys are at 55.66 per cent. Similarly, for the second year intermediate students, the pass percentage is at 67.25 per cent.

TS SSC results 2018 live at 11:02 AM: As of now, the result will be declared at 7 PM. Here is the confirmation for the same:

10:54 AM: To ensure that the exams are conducted without any trouble, there were 2,500 invigilators, with 15 allotted to each of 2,542 centres. Services of 148 flying squads and four special flying squad from the DG office was also employed.

Telangana Class 10 result live at 10:45 PM: The board had taken various measures to prevent malpractices this year. The education department had announced that a candidate would not be allowed to even go to the washroom alone during the exam, and a person would escort the candidate if necessary.

TS SSC result live at 10:40 AM: Earlier the result was supposed to be declared on April 26 but was postponed to April 27. It was reported that the result would be out at 10 am but has been delayed.

Telangana SSC result live at 10:30 AM: Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd year results were declared on April 13. A total of 4.55 lakh students from the first year passed the exams taking pass percentage at 62.35 per cent. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates for Telangana SSC 10th result.

How to check Telangana SSC 10th results 2018 online:

1. Go to the official website for BSE Telangana mentioned above

2. Look for the link that says SSC 2018 results.

3. Fill in your hall ticket and other details in the fields provided.

4. Click on submit

5. Download the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Telangana SSC 10th results 2018: How to check through app

1. Go to Google Play Store

2. Look for board results app

3. A number of apps will appear. Find the suitable one and download.

4. In the app, pre-registered your registration or roll number

5. You will get the result once it is declared

About Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TS SSC):

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education is a board of education for public and private schools under the state government of Telangana. It was associated in June 2014. The board controls and maintains all the necessary secondary education in the state. Directorate of Government Examinations is an independent department functioning under ministry of Secondary Education, Government of Telangana. This department is also responsible for conducting the SSC or the OSSC Public Examinations and some minor examinations in the state of Telangana.