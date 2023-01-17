TS POLYCET 2023 registration starts at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in, check how to apply online

TS POLYCET 2023 registration: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has started the online registration process for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET 2023) from today onwards. The willing candidates can register online on or before 21 April, 2023.

The last date for submitting the TS POLYCET 2023 application without late fee is April 24 and with late fee of Rs 100 is on January 25, 2023. The TS POLYCET 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on May 17 and the result will be announced 10 days after the exam.

TS POLYCET 2023: How to apply online?

Visit the official website of TS POLYCET –polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

Click on the registration link

Enter your details and click on the ‘register and pay’ link

Upload documents and submit

Download POLYCET-2023 Registration Form and Save it for future reference

TS POLYCET-2023 Registration Fee

The general candidates shall pay the examination fee of Rs. 500/- (Rupees Five Hundred only) and for SC/ST candidates Rs.250/- (Rupees Two Hundred and Fifty only).

What is the qualification required for TS POLYCET-2023?

The candidates holding the qualification of SSC or its equivalent exam are eligible to apply.

What is the exam schedule for TS POLYCET-2023?

The POLYCET-2023 exam is scheduled to be held on May 17, 2025. The admit cards for the same will be allotted within the 10-15 days. The candidates have been advised to keep a check on the official website for latest updates.

What Next?

The admission schedule or web counselling will be notified in due course of time after the declaration of results. The candidates should note that the admission into polytechnics for the academic year 2023-24 shall be made on the basis of web counselling, wherein the candidates can opt for any courses in any polytechnic in the order of priority and the allotment shall be made for his/her best preferred choice based on his/her merit and other admission rules in vogue.