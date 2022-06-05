TS POLYCET, 2022: Last date to apply for polytechnic courses extended to June 6

TS POLYCET 2022: The State Board of Technical Education and Training has extended the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET), 2022, registration process. Candidates can apply for the exam through the official website till Monday (June 6). The previous deadline for applications was Saturday.

Candidates from the general category applying for TS POLYCET 2022 will have to pay Rs 450 as exam fee. The exam fee for SC/ST candidates is Rs 250. Those who clear the entrance test will be eligible for polytechnic courses for the 2022-23 academic year after counselling sessions. The courses will be allotted on the basis of a candidate’s POLYCET rank.

TS POLYCET 2022: HOW TO APPLY

— Candidates wanting to apply for the TS POLYCET 2022 exam will have to visit the official website;

— On the website, clicking the ‘File application’ tab will take the candidates to the registration page;

— The candidates will have to register themselves by filling out details of their Class 10 exam;

— Once the details are filled out, clicking the ‘Show application’ link will open a new page;

— The POLYCET application form will appear on this page;

— The candidates will have to upload all the documents required and pay the registration fee;

— Once submitted, the confirmation page can be downloaded and saved or printed out for future use.

TS POLYCET 2022 EXAM DATE AND TIME

The TS POLYCET examination will take place on June 30. The exam will be of 2.5 hours’ duration and consist of one paper, based on the Class 10 (SSC) exam syllabus in physics, chemistry, mathematics, and biology. The result will be declared in 12 days.

TS POLYCET EXAM

The Telangana polytechnic entrance exam is conducted once a year for admissions to polytechnic colleges or institutions — both aided and unaided private polytechnics/institutions running as second shifts in private engineering colleges. Students who graduate from these colleges/institutions will be given the Telangana State and Diploma. The courses include agriculture, seed technology and organic agriculture, and agriculture engineering. These courses are offered by Professor Jay Shankar Telangana State Agricultural University.