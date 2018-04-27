TS POLYCET 2018 Results expected to be released tomorrow at polycetts.nic.in; here are details

TS POLYCET 2018 Results: Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the website. The TS POLYCET Exam 2018 was conducted on April 21, 2018.

TS POLYCET 2018 Results: The Department of Technical Education, Government of Telangana is expected to release TS POLYCET result tomorrow, April 28, 2018. The results will be released on the official website of the department, polycetts.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the website. The TS POLYCET Exam 2018 was conducted on April 21, 2018. The examination was held for admission to the diploma level programmes and 53,590 seats at government-aided, private unaided polytechnics and polytechnics in the state of Telangana. The examination was held for the duration of two hours, which was conducted from 11 AM to 1 PM. The exam was conducted in offline mode.

The question paper for the TS POLYCET 2018 Exam comprised of three sections, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry respectively, which had the difficulty level of Class 10 standard. Out of a total of 120 questions, 60 questions were from Mathematics, 30 were from Physics, and the other 30 were from Chemistry. In order to pass the examination, the candidates must score at least 36 marks out of a total of 120. After the results are declared, the candidates who will be selected in the merit list will be called for a counselling session.

Depending upon the rank secured in the exam, seats and institutes will be allotted to the students. Admission to the Diploma courses in Engineering will be provided on the basis of TS POLYCET scorecard. The seat allotment procedure will be published by the exam conducting authority, State Board of Technical Education and Training, Hyderabad on its official website shortly after the declaration of the results.