TS POLYCET 2018 Results LIVE Updates: Telangana Polytechnic Entrance Exam results today at polycetts.nic.in, manabadi.com

TS POLYCET 2018 Results LIVE Updates: The Department of Technical Education, Government of Telangana is expected to declare the results of Telangana Polytechnic Entrance Exam (TS POLYCET) 2018 on Saturday afternoon at around 3 PM on its official website – polycetts.nic.in. The result will also be available on other websites like manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in and tsche.ac.in. The students are also advised to check these websites in case they can’t open the official website which may happen because of heavy traffic. The TS POLYCET examination was conducted on April 21, 2018 for admission to diploma level programmes on 53,590 seats at the government, aided, private unaided polytechnics and polytechnics in the state of Telangana. The two-hour-long examination was conducted from 11 am to 1 PM. The question paper comprised of Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry sections which had the difficulty standard of Class 10 level. The exam was conducted in offline mode and had 120 questions out of which 60 questions were from Mathematics, 30 were from Physics, and 30 were from Chemistry.

TS POLYCET 2018 Result live at 1:35 PM: The candidates are advised to keep checking the official website as there is still no official word on when the result will be announced. We are learning that the result could be made live at around 3 PM.

1:07 PM: After the declaration of results, the candidates who will be selected in the merit list will be called for counselling. Candidates must score 36 marks out of 120 in order to pass.

12:45 PM: As of now the official word is that TS POLYCET 2018 result will be declared on the official website at around 3 PM. Stay tuned as we bring you all live updates.

How to check TS POLYCET 2018 Result:

1. Go to the official website – polycetts.nic.in.

2. Look for the link which says TS POLYCET 2018 Result.

3. Click on it and a new window will open.

4. Enter details like name or enrolment number.

5. You will get the result.

6. Take a print out for future reference.

About Department of Technical Education, Telangana

The Department of Technical Education was established in G.O.Ms.No.1166, Education Department dated 5-6-1957 to bring about coordinated efforts for the development of Technical Education by pooling of Engineering Colleges from the Director of Public Instructions and the Polytechnics from the Department of Industries and Technical Examinations from the Commissioner of Government Examinations.