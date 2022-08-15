TS PGECET answer key 2022 out at pgecet.tsche.ac.in; Raise objections if any by Aug 17

TS PGECET answer key 2022: TSCHE and Osmania University have released the Telangana State Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022 answer key along with the candidate response sheets for the state-level engineering entrance exam on its website. The exam authority has published the question papers and candidates response sheets along with the answer keys. All those who appeared in the said exam can download TS PGECET answer key 2022 from the official website- pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

TS PGECET answer key 2022 objection date and procedure

TS PGECET 2022 Entrance Test which was held at state-level from 2nd to 5th August 2022 at various exam centres. With the release of the answer keys, the exam authority has published the response sheets on its website. Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the TS PGECET 2022 answer keys till 17 August 2022 till 5 PM by sending an email to convener.pgecet@tsche.ac.in on. Candidates would have to follow the format given on the official website.

According to the official notice, the master copy of the question paper with TS PGECET 2022 prelims answer keys is placed on the website. Candidates have to compare their questions and responses (Answers) with respect to master copy of question paper and answer keys. The candidates will have to send the objections in the given format corresponding to the Master copy of the Question Paper and Preliminary Key, objections submitted in any other format will not be considered.

How and where to download TS PGECET answer key 2022?

1. Go to the official website of pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

2. Click on the notification link that reads ‘TS PGECET answer key 2022’ flashing on the homepage.

3. Enter your credentials and submit them.

4. Download TS PGECET answer key 2022 and save it for future reference.

About TS PGECET 2022

Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) is a state level common entrance test for admission into regular PG courses like Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME/M.Tech./M.Pharma/M.Arch), Graduate level Pharm-D for the academic year 2022-2023. Osmania University conducts the said exam on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) which is a Statutory body of the Government of Telangana., Hyderabad.