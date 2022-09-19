TS PGECET 2022 counselling registration started at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in, check how to apply

TS PGECET 2022 counselling registration: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the online registration process for the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET 2022) today, September 19. All those who have qualified to appear in the counselling process can apply online on or before October 2. While submitting the online application, the candidates will have to pay the registration fee of Rs. 1200 while this amount is Rs 600 for reserved category candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC.

TS PGECET Counselling 2022: How To Apply

Candidates are required to visit the official website — tsche.ac.in Then, the candidate is required to click on the ‘TS PGECET Counselling’ link available on the homepage. Log in with your essential credential and register online form as instructed Pay the PGECET 2022 counselling fee. Select the preferred college, course and submit the application form. After submitting the online application, take a printout of the confirmation page for further reference.

What are the documents required for TS PGECET 2022 online registration?

While appearing for the counselling process, the candidates are required to bring the following documents at the time of verification.

Class 10th and 12th Certificate

Degree Provisional Certificate

Consolidated Memorandum Marks of qualifying exam

Bonafide Certificates from class 9 to Graduation

Proof of Residence of 7 years

Caste/ Category Certificate

Income Certificate

GATE/GPAT Score card

PGECET Rank Card

PGECET Admit Card

According to the results, a total of 11931 candidates have been selected for the counselling process. The written exam was conducted from August 2 to 5 at various exam centres. The said exam is being conducted for the candidates seeking admission into M.E./ M. Tech./ M. Arch / M. Pharmacy/ Pharm. D (P.B.) programs for the academic year 2022-2023.