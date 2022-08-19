TS PECET 2022 registration date extended, apply online now before Aug 30 at pecet.tsche.ac.in

TS PECET 2022: Mahatama Gandhi University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education has extended the submission and registration of online application form for the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) till August 30. The exam authority has also informed that there will be a delay in the conduct of TS PECET 2022 Exam due to heavy rainfall in the state. According to the board, the exams will be conducted in the second week of September. However, the exact date of the exams have not been communicated by the board. The candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates on the exams.

Earlier, the last date of application submission was 12 August 2022. However, due to incessant rains and flood like situations at places, the board has decided to take application forms till August 30 without late fee. Those who will qualify in the TSCHE Exam, will be eligible for admissions into B.P.Ed. 2 year courses and D.P.Ed. 2nd courses at various colleges and universities in the state of Telangana.

How to apply for the TSCHE Exam 2022?

Go to the official website of TSCHE – https://pecet.tsche.ac.in/. Candidates are required to pay the application fee and check your payment status. Now, Fill up the application form carefully and click on the submit button after filling all essential details. On the final submission, Download TSCHE Exam 2022 Application Form and click on the submit button.

TSCHE Exam 2022: Application Fee

The candidates belonging to SC/ST category are required to pay application fee of Rs. 400/- while candidates belonging to General Category will have to pay Rs. 800/-.

Instructions

Candidates applying for the TS CHSE Exam 2022 are required to follow the instructions given below.