TS LAWCET 2022 answer key to be released on July 26, results likely in August first week

TS LAWCET 2022 Answer Key: Hyderabad-based Osmania University has finally announced the TS LAWCET 2022 answer key and result release date. In a notice on its website, the varsity announced that it would release the Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2022 answer key on July 26. Candidates will have to enter their registration number, date of birth, and mobile number while downloading Telangana LAWCET 2022 answer key on lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The candidates will be able to submit their objections on the preliminary key till 5 PM on July 28. The TS LAWCET 2022 result is likely to be declared in the first week of August. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for updates on answer keys and results.

How and where to download TS LAWCET 2022 answer key?

1. Candidates are required to visit the official website — lawcet.tsche.ac.in;

2. Click on the notification link reading ‘TS LAWCET 2022 Preliminary Key’ flashing on the homepage;

3. Candidates are required to enter their registration number, date of birth, captcha, and other details on the login page;

4. TS LAWCET 2022 preliminary key will be displayed on the screen;

5. Download TS LAWCET 2022 answer key and take a printout for future reference.

The TS LAWCET 2022 exam was conducted on July 21 in two sessions at 42 test centres — 38 in Telangana and four in Andhra Pradesh. Over 35,000 students registered for the entrance exam, while 28,921 students appeared for it. The overall attendance stood at 82.46 per cent. The exam is conducted by Osmania University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

TS LAWCET 2022 – Important Dates

— Provisional Answer Key release date – July 26;

— Last date to raise objections on TS LAWCET 2022 — July 28, till 5 PM;

— TS LAWCET 2022 result date — First week of August