TS intermediate results 2019: When, where and how to check Telangana State Inter 1st, 2nd year results

TS intermediate results 2019!

TS intermediate results 2019 Manabadi: The Telangana State Inter results for 1st and 2nd-year candidates will be declared soon by the TS Board of Intermediate Education at bie.telangana.gov.in. Students who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the Telangana State board as soon as the results have been declared in order to check their scores. Students should note that the results of both 1st and 2nd year will be declared together. The TS board conducted the 1st-year examination from February 27 to March 16, 2019, whereas the 2nd-year examinations were conducted between Feb 28 and March 18. Students can check the details that have been mentioned below in order to get a clearer view of the result announcement.

TS intermediate results 2019: When to check Telangana State Inter 1st, 2nd-year results-

Telangana State board examination results will be declared on April 18, 2019. The timing of the results has not been revealed yet.

TS intermediate results 2019: Where to check Telangana State Inter 1st, 2nd-year results-

Telangana State board students can visit the following websites to check their examination results-

1. bie.telangana.gov.in

2. results.cgg.gov.in

3. indiaresults.com

4. examresults.net

5. results.gov.in

TS intermediate results 2019: How to check Telangana State Inter 1st, 2nd year results-

Check results via SMS:

For TS Intermediate First Year exam:-

GENERAL results – SMS – TSGEN1REGISTRATION NO – Send it to 56263

VOCATIONAL results – SMS – TSVOC1REGISTRATION NO – Send it to 56263

For TS Intermediate Second Year exam:-

GENERAL results – SMS – TSGEN2REGISTRATION NO – Send it to 56263

VOCATIONAL results – SMS – TSVOC2REGISTRATION NO – Send it to 56263

Check results on the website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana board at bie.telangana.gov.in/ other websites

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year results’

Step 3: Now enter the required information

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check your scores and then save the same for future

Note: For more details, students can visit the official website of TSBIE at bie.telangana.gov.in.