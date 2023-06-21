Telangana Inter Supplementary Results 2023: The Telangana Inter Supplementary exam results for 2023 are expected to be rolled out soon. The TS Inter Supplementary exams were conducted from June 12 to June 20, 2023 by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education.

The exams were conducted for the candidates who could not clear their board exams in the first attempt. They were required to fill out an application for the supplementary exams on the Telangana board’s official website.

The results will be announced on the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Candidates will be required to enter their roll number in the results link provided on the site.

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023 Date and Time

The results for the Telangana board intermediate supplementary exam are expected to be out in the coming weeks. The board officials may soon confirm the date and time for the announcement of the results.

How to Check TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023

The candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the results on the Telangana board’s official website.

They can follow the steps mentioned below to get their scorecards.

Visit Telangana board’s official website. Click on the exam’s result link. Enter 12th standard’s roll number in and click on submit. The results will be displayed. Candidates can then download the results.

The TS Inter results 2023 were announced on May 9, 2023. As per the data released, the pass percentage for 1st year TS Inter students was 61.68%. The second year students saw a pass percentage of 63.49%. The pass percentage of girls was 71.57% while the pass percentage of boys stood at 55.60%.