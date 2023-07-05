scorecardresearch
TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023 Manabadi to be out soon at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, check details here 

Written by FE Online
TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023
TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023 Soon: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to announce Manabadi Inter 1st and 2nd year supplementary results soon. 

It may be noted that TSBIE conducted the 1st and 2nd year supplementary examination for from June 12 to 20, 2023. Students who failed one or two subjects appeared for TS Supplementary examination. 

Manabadi TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023 Soon: Here’s how to check 

Step 1: Go to the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in 

Step 2: Click on TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023 link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details like your hall ticket number, DOB and other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your TS Inter Supplementary Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, it is important to note that TS Inter results 2023 were released on May 9, 2023. According to the data released by the state board, the pass percentage for TS Inter 1st year exams was 61.68%, while for the 2nd year it stood at 63.49%. 

Students are advised to keep a check on the official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education for further information. 

First published on: 05-07-2023 at 12:48 IST

