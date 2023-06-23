scorecardresearch
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023: TSBIE to release Manabadi Inter 1st, 2nd year results on tsbie.cgg.gov.in soon

Written by FE Online
TS Inter Result 2023, Telangana Board Inter 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary Exam Results Soon
TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023 Soon: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to roll out Manabadi Inter 1st and 2nd year supplementary results soon. Once released, the TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023 will be available on the official website of the state board. 

Students who appeared in TS Inter Supplementary examination this year can check their score card at tsbie.cgg.gov.in by entering their hall ticket number. TSBIE conducted the supplementary examination for 1st and 2nd year students who failed one or two subjects from June 12 to 20, 2023. 

The candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access their Manabadi Inter 1st, and 2nd year results, once it is announced on the official website of TSBIE. 

Manabadi TS Inter Supplementary Results 2023 Soon, Here’s how to check 1st, 2nd Year Inter Result at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSBIE – tsbie.cgg.gov.in 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023 link

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number and other details

Step 4: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference

It may be noted that compartment examinations were the last opportunity for these students to qualify for Manabadi Inter 1st and 2nd year. 

The authorities announced TS Inter results 2023 on May 9, 2023. According to the state board, the pass percentage for TS Inter 1st year exams stood at  61.68%, while for the 2nd year it was recorded at 63.49%. 

First published on: 23-06-2023 at 10:35 IST

